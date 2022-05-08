Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Liverpool came from behind to earn a point against a plucky Tottenham team at Anfield on Saturday evening and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say during his post-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds are now back on top of the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City, who play their game in hand tomorrow against Newcastle United at the Etihad.

Klopp's team dominated the first half but could not make the breakthrough with Virgil van Dijk coming closest when he headed a corner against the bar.

Tottenham remained a threat on the break and also struck a post through Pierre-Emille Hojberg.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play when a smart move ended with Heung-min Son slotting home Ryan Sessegnon's cross in the 56th minute.

Liverpool were level in the 74th minute when a long-range Luis Diaz effort was deflected past Hugo Lloris.

Despite dominating the latter stages, Liverpool could not find a winner, and Tottenham also had a chance late on through Hojberg. 

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

