Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

Klopp delighted by victory but worried as skipper Jordan Henderson picks up hamstring injury.
Liverpool beat Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to a 98th-minute winner from Fabio Carvalho and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

It was a frustrating opening 45 minutes for the Reds facing a difficult opponent in Eddie Howe's Magpies who proved resolute throughout the contest.

New signing Alexander Isak lashed home in the 38th minute after a fine through ball from Sean Longstaff when Liverpool had given the ball away cheaply in their own half.

After half-time, Klopp's team increased the tempo and deservedly equalised in the 61st minute after Mohamed Salah found Roberto Firmino who finished brilliantly from just inside the box.

The visitors tried to run down the clock to make sure they travelled home with a point but Portuguese under-21 international Carvalho fired home in the 98th minute after Salah had kept the ball alive from a corner to send the Anfield faithful home happy.

Fabio Carvalho

Watch what Klopp had to say after the match here:

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Fabio Carvalho
