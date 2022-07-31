Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | Community Shield

Liverpool won the first silverware on offer this season by beating Manchester City in the Community Shield and you can watch what Jurgen Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here.

As Wembley was unavailable due to the Euros, the match took place at the King Power Stadium, Leicester with the Reds running out 3-1 winners.

Liverpool started well and took the lead in the 21st minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold fired Mohamed Salah’s cut back past Ederson from the edge of the penalty area.

City equalised in the 70th minute when Julian Alvarez poked home after Phil Foden appeared to kick the ball from the hands of Reds keeper Adrian.

The decisive moment came just 12 minutes later however when Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Ruben Dias handled Darwin Nunez’s header on goal.

Egyptian Salah stepped up and smashed the resultant spot kick past Ederson to restore Liverpool’s lead.

The perfect afternoon was rounded off for Klopp’s team in injury time when Nunez headed home from Andy Robertson’s nod back from a Salah cross.

It was a brilliant start to the season for Klopp and his team as focus now switches to their opening Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Watch what Klopp had to say in his post-match conference here.

