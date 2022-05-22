Skip to main content
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Premier League Title Race Concludes

On an agonising final day of the season, Liverpool just missed out on the Premier League title despite winning 3-1 against Wolves at Anfield and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's post-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp Ibrahima Konate

It was a truly amazing afternoon at Anfield as Liverpool fell behind after just three minutes when Pedro Neto finished Raul Jimenez's cross after a mistake from Ibrahima Konate.

Sadio Made made it 1-1 in the 24th minute after a brilliant piece of skill from Thiago Alcantara put him in the clear and the Senegalese made no mistake slotting past Jose Sa.

Anfield erupted as news filtered through that Aston Villa had taken a 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.

Mane had another goal ruled out for offside after he finished smartly and then City turned the game on its head against Gerrard's Villa scoring three goals in five minutes.

With six minutes remaining Mohamed Salah tapped home to give Liverpool the lead and five minutes later Andy Robertson finished after a smart one-two with Roberto Firmino to make it 3-1.

As the full-time whistle blew at the Etihad, there was a sense of what might have been at Anfield as they miss out on the title by just a point.

Watch what Klopp had to say in his press conference here:

