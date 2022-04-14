Skip to main content
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | UEFA Champions League | Injury Update & More

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League semi-finals after drawing 3-3 with Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his post match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp's team came into the match with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and managed to always just about keep their noses in front throughout the evening.

The Reds took the lead in the 21st minute when Ibrahima Konate headed home Kostas Tsimikas' corner.

The lead only lasted eleven minutes however when Goncalo Ramos finished emphatically past Alisson Becker at the Kop end.

A Roberto Firmino double within 20 minutes of the interval gave Liverpool a two goal lead but smart finishes from Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez levelled the match at 3-3.

Roberto Firmino
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The impressive Nunez had the ball in the net again in injury time but to the relief of Liverpool was ruled offside.

A 6-4 victory on aggregate sees Liverpool through to the semi-finals where they will face Unai Emery's Villarreal.

Watch Klopp’s post match press conference here:

