Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly a happy man after his team's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday and you can watch what he had to say at his post-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

The German was still missing 10 first-team players but his team flew out of the blocks and found themselves two goals up within six minutes thanks to a Luis Diaz header from a Roberto Firmino cross and a fine Harvey Elliott strike from just outside the box.

Liverpool Harvey Elliott

They continued to press relentlessly and Trent Alexander-Arnold rifled one into the top corner from 25 yards in the 28th minute.

Firmino was on hand to volley home a deflected cross three minutes later before Virgil van Dijk headed home a well-delivered Andy Robertson corner just before the break.

A Chris Mepham own goal straight after the interval set the tone for another difficult 45 minutes for the Cherries and Brazilian Firmino added his second just after the hour to make it seven.

Roberto Firmino

Fabio Carvalho volleyed home after Kostas Tsimikas had cut the ball back in the 80th minute and Diaz completed the rout five minutes later with another header from Greek international Tsimikas' corner.

It was a much-needed result for Liverpool and they will now try and carry that momentum into the match against Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday when hopefully they will have some players returning from injury.

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

