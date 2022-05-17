Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool picked up the three points they needed on the south coast on Tuesday evening as they beat Southampton 2-1 thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip, and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's post match press conference here.

The Reds are now a point behind leaders Manchester City as they move into the last weekend of the season.

Klopp made nine changes to the lineup that started the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday and saw the Reds fall behind in the 13th minute when Nathan Redmond's well-hit shot deflected in off of James Milner.

Klopp was clearly angered by the failure of referee Martin Atkinson to award a foul in the build-up when Diogo Jota was felled by Brazilian Lyanco but VAR did not intervene even though it looked like an error from the official.

Liverpool responded well and were level 14 minutes later when Jota played in Takumi Minamino who took a touch before finishing brilliantly.

The winner came in the 67th minute after persistent Liverpool pressure when Joel Matip looped a header from a corner over Alex McCarthy.

Liverpool now host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday whilst Manchester City will face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad with the title on the line.

Watch Klopp's press conference here:

