Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool picked up the three points they needed on the south coast on Tuesday evening as they beat Southampton 2-1 thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip, and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's post match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds are now a point behind leaders Manchester City as they move into the last weekend of the season.

Klopp made nine changes to the lineup that started the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday and saw the Reds fall behind in the 13th minute when Nathan Redmond's well-hit shot deflected in off of James Milner.

Klopp was clearly angered by the failure of referee Martin Atkinson to award a foul in the build-up when Diogo Jota was felled by Brazilian Lyanco but VAR did not intervene even though it looked like an error from the official.

Liverpool responded well and were level 14 minutes later when Jota played in Takumi Minamino who took a touch before finishing brilliantly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The winner came in the 67th minute after persistent Liverpool pressure when Joel Matip looped a header from a corner over Alex McCarthy.

Liverpool now host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday whilst Manchester City will face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad with the title on the line.

Watch Klopp's press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points

By Neil Andrew57 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Monaco Star Aurélien Tchouameni Is A Priority For Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Premier League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Joel Matip Scores Looping Header To Give Liverpool A Vital Lead Against Southampton As Title Race Goes Down To The Wire

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Taki Minamino Goal Gets Liverpool Level After Early Setback Against Southampton

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Southampton St Mary's Stadium
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | How To Watch The Match In The US

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Nine Changes As Elliott & Minamino Return

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Southampton St Mary's Stadium
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Premier League

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Rumoured Liverpool Team To Play Southampton Appears Online - Klopp To Make Six Changes? Milner RB & Elliott To Start

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago