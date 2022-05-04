Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League final for the third time in five years after a fantastic match in Villarreal where they ran out 3-2 winners and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here.

Liverpool Villarreal

A 5-2 victory on aggregate does not tell the story of a roller-coaster match that had Liverpool's supporters worried at half-time as the hosts led 2-0.

The Reds could not keep hold of the ball in the opening 45 minutes and were punished for their play with goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

The introduction of substitute Luis Diaz at half-time helped to turn the game on its head however and Fabinho pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute to calm Liverpool's nerves.

Five minutes later, Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed from the right and Colombian Diaz headed down and past keeper Rulli.

Liverpool were not finished there and a well-taken goal by Sadio Mane in the 74th minute gave them victory on the night and sees them through to the final 5-2 on aggregate.

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

