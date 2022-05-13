Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the same opponents in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

Kelleher Carabao Cup

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabinho will miss the game after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek so Klopp will need to find cover for the Brazilian in midfield.

Watch Klopp's press conference here when he provides his thoughts on the fitness of his squad, opponents Chelsea, the FA Cup and UEFA.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Revealed: Premier League's Nominations For Player Of The Season 2021/22 | Two Liverpool Players Included

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Recruitment Insider Confirms Monaco Searching For Replacements For Liverpool 'Priority' Target Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From The New Kit Launch Media Day | See Van Dijk, Salah, Thiago & More

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch / Live Stream | FA Cup Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Alisson Becker
News

Revealed: Liverpool Goalkeeper Kit For 2022/23 Season As Modelled By Alisson Becker

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Early Reds Lineup Prediction | Klopp To Ring The Changes?

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Fabinho
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Reveals Fabinho Replacement Ahead Of FA Cup Final Against Chelsea

By Damon Carr14 hours ago