Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool will take on Fulham during the opening weekend of Premier League action and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds will be looking to get off to the best possible start when they travel to West London after missing out on the title by just a point last season.

On an eventful last day, Liverpool found themselves with the title in their clutches only for rivals Manchester City to overturn a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 against Aston Villa.

It’s been a mixed pre-season for Liverpool with lots of positives but a number of injuries means Klopp will go into matchday one with several players missing.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all ruled out with injury whilst Naby Keita (illness) remains doubtful.

Naby Keita

Fulham enjoyed a brilliant season as they stormed to the English Championship title under manager Marco Silva and they will be hoping to carry that momentum into the new season.

Watch Klopp’s press conference here:

