Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Bournemouth | Klopp On Injuries & Transfers

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool which has seen them take just two points from their opening three matches.

The slow start has been compounded by the injury crisis sweeping the club which leaves Klopp without 10 first-team players as things stand.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota are all currently missing through injury with new signing Darwin Nunez also serving the second game of his three-match suspension.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reds fans will be expecting a response when their team take on the Cherries on Saturday who currently sit one point above them after they beat Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Watch Klopp's press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBournemouth

Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth Predicted Lineup | Tsimikas & Carvalho To Start For Reds?

By Neil Andrew
Thiago
Transfers

'A Really Top Midfielder' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Will Be Targetting New Signing

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

'I Can’t See Liverpool Not Challenging for the Premier League' - Paul Ince Has His Say

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'Every Chance Liverpool Will Sign A Midfielder' - Pundit Believes Transfer Is Possible

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'I’d Take Haaland Over Nunez All Day Long' - Pundit Makes Call On Nunez

By Matty Orme
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Liverpool Haven’t Replaced Him' - Former Midfielder’s View on Mane Departure

By Matty Orme
Kelleher Carabao Cup
Articles

One Direction Star's Funny Instagram Post After Liverpool Carabao Cup Draw

By Neil Andrew