Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Bournemouth | Klopp On Injuries & Transfers

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool which has seen them take just two points from their opening three matches.

The slow start has been compounded by the injury crisis sweeping the club which leaves Klopp without 10 first-team players as things stand.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota are all currently missing through injury with new signing Darwin Nunez also serving the second game of his three-match suspension.

Reds fans will be expecting a response when their team take on the Cherries on Saturday who currently sit one point above them after they beat Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

