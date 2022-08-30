Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

The Liverpool manager has spoken to the media ahead of his team's Premier League encounter with Newcastle United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool welcome Eddie Howe's Newcastle to Anfield on Wednesday hoping to keep up the momentum from the 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Reds finally looked back to something like their best form thanks to goals from Luis Diaz x2, Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino x2, Trent Alexander-ArnoldVirgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho, and an own goal.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

That leaves Liverpool on five points after four games and in need of further wins to stay in contact with the teams at the top of the table.

Newcastle have had a solid but unspectacular start to the season but remain unbeaten with six points from their opening four encounters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both sides have their fair share of injury concerns heading into the contest which will be a concern for both managers with a busy fixture list ahead in the coming weeks.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference about Newcastle, injuries and transfers here:

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Highly Unlikely' To Spend, Despite Jurgen Klopp Plea And John Henry Visit

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Simple Answer’ - Glen Johnson on What Midfielder Liverpool Should Sign

By Charlie Webb
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Potter Not Suprised Moises Caicedo Is Generating Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

'Liverpool' - Journalist Believes Reds Could Turn Head Of Frenkie De Jong

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Swap Premier League For Bundesliga

By Neil Andrew
Son Heung-Min
Quotes

'To Replace Mane' - Former Player Says Liverpool Should Have Signed Son Heung-Min

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training In Time For Newcastle Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew