Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Fitness Update

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch what Jurgen Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

After just missing out on the Premier League title, the German will be trying to steer his team to a historic cup treble in Paris adding the European Cup to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Liverpool have enjoyed a smooth journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic encounters where their experience helped them through.

The final in Paris on Saturday promises to be another great one and you can watch what Klopp had to say in his pre-match press conference here:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

