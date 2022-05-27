Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Fitness Update
Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch what Jurgen Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
After just missing out on the Premier League title, the German will be trying to steer his team to a historic cup treble in Paris adding the European Cup to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
Liverpool have enjoyed a smooth journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.
Read More
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic encounters where their experience helped them through.
The final in Paris on Saturday promises to be another great one and you can watch what Klopp had to say in his pre-match press conference here:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Thiago Alcantara Injury News: Jurgen Klopp Offers Hope That Liverpool Midfielder Will Make Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- 'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |