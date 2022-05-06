Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League | Firmino Injury Update

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday in a crucial Premier League match in terms of the title race and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

After qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday, focus now switches back to the league for the Reds who can go two points clear of Manchester City with a victory against the North London club.

Pep Guardiola's team will try and bounce back from their Champions League disappointment on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

Klopp gave a fitness update on his squad, including the latest with Roberto Firmino's foot injury as well as speaking about Antonio Conte's team and Champions League opponents Real Madrid.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his press conference here:

