Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Wolves | Premier League | Klopp On Gerrard, Squad Fitness & Pitch Invasions
As Liverpool prepare to take on Wolves at Anfield on Sunday in the final game of the Premier League season, manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.
Liverpool head into the clash with Bruno Lage’s Wolves knowing they must win the match to stand any chance of pipping Manchester City to the title.
Pep Guardiola’s team are currently one point ahead of the Reds heading into the final day where they will host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa who were in action on Thursday evening when they drew 1-1 at home to Burnley.
Klopp spoke to the media on Friday morning about Gerrard, the worrying increase in pitch invasions and gave the latest update on the fitness of his squad.
Watch Klopp’s pre-match press conference on Friday here.
