Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final, first leg against Villarreal on Wednesday and you can watch what he had to say here.
It is a relentless time for Klopp and his team at the moment as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.
After winning the Carabao Cup in February against Chelsea, they will face the same opponents at Wembley in the FA Cup final on May, 14th.
In the Premier League, Liverpool sit just a point behind leaders Manchester City with each team having five games left to play.
This has made it a tricky time for Klopp and the match against the Yellow Submarine is sandwiched in between the Merseyside derby last Sunday and a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.
Unai Emery's team have been the surprise package of this season's competition, knocking out both Juventus and Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich along the way.
Here is what Klopp had to say on a number of topics during his pre-match press conference.
