Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's huge FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City and you can watch what he had to say here.
The two teams meet again just six days after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the Premier League, a result that leaves Liverpool trailing Pep Guardiola's team by just a point with seven games remaining.
The German spoke to the media about a number of things including his thoughts on the FA Cup, their opponents, and an injury update on Diogo Jota.
He also touched on why top scorer Mohamed Salah was left out of the starting lineup against Benfica in the Champions League in midweek.
The match between the two Premier League giants takes place at Wembley on Saturday and will kick-off at 3.30pm BST.
Watch Klopp's press conference here:
