Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference - Manchester United v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the media ahead of Liverpool's match with Manchester United on Monday and you can watch what he had to say in his pre-match press conference here.

Liverpool have endured a disappointing start to the campaign with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, which means they are already four points behind rivals Manchester City.

Whilst the performance in the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage was not up to standard, the Reds were far better in the draw with the Eagles, in a match that saw new signing, Darwin Nunez, given his marching orders for a clash with Joachim Andersen.

A victory at Old Trafford, against a struggling Red Devils team, is imperative therefore for Liverpool to kick start their Premier League campaign.

Watch what Klopp had to say on injuries and United amongst other things here:

