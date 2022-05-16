Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | Fitness Update on Van Dijk, Fabinho & Salah
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton on Tuesday and you can watch what he had to say here.
Liverpool won their second trophy of the season when they beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday on penalties to add to the Carabao Cup they won back in February.
The schedule for Klopp and his team is relentless however and they need to beat the Saints on Tuesday to keep up the pressure on leaders Manchester City heading into the final day of the season.
After Pep Guardiola's team drew 2-2 with West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool can close to within just a point of the Cityzens with a win at St Mary's.
After a gruelling 120 minutes in hot conditions on Saturday, Klopp will need to assess the fitness of his squad ahead of the match.
Read More
Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.
Watch what Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference below:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |