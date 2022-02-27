Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Win Carabao Cup

After Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media in his post match press conference and you can watch what he had to say here.

Jurgen Klopp

In an enthralling encounter that saw big chances missed, goals disallowed and brilliant goalkeeping, Liverpool won the shootout 11-10 after Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his penalty over the bar.

It is Jurgen Klopp's first domestic cup win since arriving on Merseyside and the fifth trophy in total.

The Reds remain in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in what promises to be an exciting end to the season.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

Klopp spoke on a number of subjects including number two goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, the contributions of so many in the trophy win, and Joel Matip's disallowed goal.

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Win Carabao Cup

By Neil Andrew
3 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Watch: Ibrahima Konate Almost Chokes On Confetti During Liverpool's Carabao Cup Trophy Lift

By Neil Andrew
32 minutes ago
Kepa Arriazabalaga Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Watch: The Moment Liverpool Won The Carabao Cup As Chelsea's Kepa Blazes Penalty Over

By Neil Andrew
44 minutes ago
carabao cup
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup Final | 'Best Club In The World' | Liverpool Fans React To Beating Chelsea After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

By Damon Carr
45 minutes ago
Carabao Cup Celebrations
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room Celebrations After Carabao Cup Final Win Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Carabao Cup Trophy Lift Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Chelsea (10)0-0(11)Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Priyasha Bhowmik
1 hour ago
Carabao Cup Winners
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Breaking: Injury Update | Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool vs Chelsea | Thiago Injured | Naby Keita Comes In

By Damon Carr
5 hours ago