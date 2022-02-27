Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Win Carabao Cup

After Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media in his post match press conference and you can watch what he had to say here.

In an enthralling encounter that saw big chances missed, goals disallowed and brilliant goalkeeping, Liverpool won the shootout 11-10 after Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his penalty over the bar.

It is Jurgen Klopp's first domestic cup win since arriving on Merseyside and the fifth trophy in total.

The Reds remain in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in what promises to be an exciting end to the season.

Klopp spoke on a number of subjects including number two goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, the contributions of so many in the trophy win, and Joel Matip's disallowed goal.

