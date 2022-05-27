Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Media Day At The AXA Training Centre
Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's press conference here from the media day at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday.
Klopp will be trying to steer his team to a historic cup treble adding the European Cup to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies they have already won.
They also came up just short in the Premier League where they lost out to champions Manchester City by a single point after a dramatic last day saw Pep Guardiola's team come from two goals behind to secure the title.
Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.
Read More
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.
The final in Paris on Saturday promises to be a great one and you can watch what Klopp had to say to the media on Wednesday here:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Thiago Alcantara Injury News: Jurgen Klopp Offers Hope That Liverpool Midfielder Will Make Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- 'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |