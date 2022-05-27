Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Media Day At The AXA Training Centre

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's press conference here from the media day at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp will be trying to steer his team to a historic cup treble adding the European Cup to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies they have already won.

They also came up just short in the Premier League where they lost out to champions Manchester City by a single point after a dramatic last day saw Pep Guardiola's team come from two goals behind to secure the title.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.

The final in Paris on Saturday promises to be a great one and you can watch what Klopp had to say to the media on Wednesday here:

