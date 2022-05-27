Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Media Day At The AXA Training Centre

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's press conference here from the media day at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday.

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fist bump after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Klopp will be trying to steer his team to a historic cup treble adding the European Cup to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies they have already won.

They also came up just short in the Premier League where they lost out to champions Manchester City by a single point after a dramatic last day saw Pep Guardiola's team come from two goals behind to secure the title.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.

The final in Paris on Saturday promises to be a great one and you can watch what Klopp had to say to the media on Wednesday here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Training Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
Alisson Becker FA Cup
Quotes

'You Never Know If It's The Last One' - Alisson Becker On Liverpool's Bid For Champions League Glory

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip
Quotes

'I Think Klopp Will Go For...' - Former Player Gives Verdict On Joel Matip Or Ibrahima Konate Dilemma Faced By Liverpool Boss

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Gary McAllister Jamie Carragher
News

Report: Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher On The Reds Chances Against Real Madrid

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Report: Liverpool And Brazil Striker Roberto Firmino On His Future

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Gary Neville
News

Report: Ex-Manchester United Defender On Liverpool's Achievements Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
News

'Konate Is A Better Option' | Ex-Liverpool Left Back Jose Enrique On His Champions League Final Team Selection

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Quotes

'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool Forward Intent On Continuing At Anfield

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago