Watch: Kostas Tsimikas Scores The Winning Penalty For Liverpool Against Chelsea | FA Cup Final

Liverpool have won the FA Cup final after Kostas Tsimikas scored the deciding penalty.

Liverpool are this years FA Cup champions. The Reds defeated a very impressive Chelsea side once again on penalties after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties 6-5 with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the final penalty.

With this victory, Jurgen Klopp has won every possible trophy that he can with Liverpool; Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Premier League Title.

Kostas Tsimikas Wins The FA Cup For Liverpool

After Sadio Mane missed the initial opportunity to win the Emirates FA Cup for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas was granted the opportunity.

His penalty did not disappoint.

The Greek left-back dubbed the 'Greek Scouser' calmly slotted the ball in the bottom corner and reeled away immediately in celebration.

As the Emirates FA Cup official Twitter account said, 'A new LFC hero is born'.

Both Kostas Tsimikas and Liverpool supporters will not forget this moment.

Today marked the second final of the year that Liverpool defeated Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on penalties having beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year.

