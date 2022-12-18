Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Draws France Level In Dramatic World Cup Final

A Kylian Mbappe wonder goal in the 82nd minute has drawn France level in the World Cup final against Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni's team appeared to be coasting towards a victory thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty and a brilliant goal for Angel Di Maria but Mbappe struck a penalty in the 80th minute before a fantastic strike just two minutes later levelled the match.

Mbappe has now overtaken Messi in the race for the Golden Boot and you can see the latest standings HERE.

IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Watch Mbappe's magnificent strike here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

