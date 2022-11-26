Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Gives France Lead Against Denmark At World Cup
A fine Kylian Mbappe goal has given France the lead against Denmark in World Cup Group D.
The 23-year-old exchanged passes with Theo Hernandez before sidefooting past Kasper Schmeichel to give Didier Deschamps' team the lead.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option 3:
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Read More
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
Group D Schedule
Tuesday, 22nd November 2022
1:00pm Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
7:00pm France 4-1 Australia
Saturday, 26th November 2022
10:00am Tunisia 0-1 Australia
4:00pm France v Denmark
Wednesday, 30th November 2022
3:00pm Tunisia v France
3:00pm Australia v Denmark
All times are GMT.
