Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Makes It 3-3 In World Cup Final Between France & Argentina

Kylian Mbappe has scored a hattrick and equalised for France in an unbelievable World Cup final against Argentina.

Lionel Messi must have thought he had won the game for his team when he tapped home in the 108th minute but after a penalty was awarded for handball, Mbappe made no mistake from the spot with just two minutes of extra time remaining.

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch Mbappe's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

