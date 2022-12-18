Skip to main content
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Makes It 3-3 In World Cup Final Between France & Argentina

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Makes It 3-3 In World Cup Final Between France & Argentina

Watch Mbappe's hattrick goal here that made it 3-3 in a dramatic final.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kylian Mbappe has scored a hattrick and equalised for France in an unbelievable World Cup final against Argentina.

Lionel Messi must have thought he had won the game for his team when he tapped home in the 108th minute but after a penalty was awarded for handball, Mbappe made no mistake from the spot with just two minutes of extra time remaining.

Kylian Mbappe

Watch Mbappe's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

World Cup
World Cup

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina In World Cup Final Extra-Time Against France

By Damon Carr
Messi Alvarez
Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina 3-2 Lead Against France In World Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
Olivier Giroud Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Draws France Level In Dramatic World Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
Angel Di Maria
Match Coverage

Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal Doubles Argentina Lead In World Cup Final Against France

By Neil Andrew
Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Final Lead Against France

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Match Coverage

‘Chelsea & Liverpool Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo’ - Sky Sports Reporter

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Confirmed Lineups & Team News

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Predicted Lineups & How To Watch, Live Stream FREE

By Neil Andrew