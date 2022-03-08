Watch: Lautaro Martinez Wonder Goal Gives Inter Milan Hope Against Liverpool

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan hope against Liverpool on Wednesday at Anfield with a wonder goal in the Champions League and you can watch it here.

With Liverpool leading 2-0 on aggregate, the Argentine thumped home an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker.

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the Reds lineup as they prepare to face Inter Milan in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

The first leg saw Liverpool run out 2-0 winners in the San Siro thanks to second-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah but need to guard against complacency as they try and ensure a safe passage to the quarter-finals.

There are four changes to the team that beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Joel Matip returns in defence to replace Ibrahima Konate who was not pictured in the training footage on Monday and is not in the Liverpool squad which will be a concern to Reds fans.

Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones return in midfield and will be supported in the defensive midfield role by Fabinho.

Diogo Jota returns in attack to partner Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as Luis Diaz drops to the bench.

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

