Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina 3-2 Lead Against France In World Cup Final

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Messi's second goal of the game gives Argentina the lead again in the World Cup final in extra time.
Lionel Messi has scored his second goal of the game to put Argentina back into the lead against France in the World Cup final.

Messi and Angel Di Maria had given Lionel Scaloni's team a 2-0 first-half lead and they looked to be coasting to victory until a Kylian Mbappe brace in the 80th and 82nd minute.

The Argentine captain was on hand however in the 3rd minute of the second half of extra time to give his team a 3-2 lead.

Messi Alvarez

Watch Messi's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

