Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch the goal that put Argentina 1-0 up against Croatia in the semi-final in Qatar.
Lionel Messi has given Argentina a 1-0 lead in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia after 34 minutes.

Croatia may not be happy as they thought they should have had a corner as Argentina broke from the goal kick and Julian Alvarez was brought down by keeper Dominik Livakovic.

Messi stepped up to fire an unstoppable penalty into the roof of the net for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on DStv Now and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

