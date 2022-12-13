Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

Lionel Messi has given Argentina a 1-0 lead in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia after 34 minutes.

Croatia may not be happy as they thought they should have had a corner as Argentina broke from the goal kick and Julian Alvarez was brought down by keeper Dominik Livakovic.

Messi stepped up to fire an unstoppable penalty into the roof of the net for his fifth goal of the tournament.

