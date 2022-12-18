Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Final Lead Against France

Lionel Messi has given Argentina a 1-0 lead in the World Cup final against France in the 23rd minute.

The goal came from the penalty spot after Angel Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele on Argentina's left.

Messi has now overtaken Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot and you can see the latest standings HERE.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Watch Messi's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

