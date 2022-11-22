Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Lead Against Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has put Argentina into the lead against Saudi Arabia after just 10 minutes of their Group C opener and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The goal came from the penalty spot after Leandro Paredes was bundled to the ground following an Argentina free kick from the left.

Messi had missed an earlier chance in the opening minutes when he failed to find the back of the net from 12 yards but made no mistake in stepping up and sending Saudi keeper Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way with his spot kick.

Liverpool target and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is on the bench for Argentina and Reds fans will be looking to catch a glimpse of the exciting 21-year-old in the 2nd half.

Watch Messi's goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Group C Schedule

Tuesday, 22nd November 2022

10:00am Argentina v Saudi Arabia

4:00pm Mexico v Poland

Saturday, 26th November 2022

1:00pm Poland v Saudi Arabia

7:00pm Argentina v Mexico

Wednesday, 30th November 2022

7:00pm Saudi Arabia v Mexico

7:00pm Poland v Argentina

All times are GMT.

