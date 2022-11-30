Skip to main content
Watch: Lionel Messi Sees Penalty Saved By Wojciech Szczesny After Controversial Award

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch: Lionel Messi Sees Penalty Saved By Wojciech Szczesny After Controversial Award

Watch the Poland keeper save Messi's spot kick in the World Cup Group C Decider.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wojciech Szczesny has made an outstanding penalty save from Lionel Messi in the Group C match between Argentina and Poland.

The award of the spot kick itself was controversial with Szczesny penalised for catching Messi in the face after a cross from the left.

Argentina's captain stepped up in the 39th minute after VAR intervened to award the penalty but his shot was brilliantly saved by the Pole.

Watch the foul here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Watch the penalty kick here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

