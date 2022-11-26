Skip to main content
Watch: Lionel Messi Wonder Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Lead Against Mexico

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch the fantastic 25 yard effort from Argentina's captain which made it 1-0 here.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Lionel Messi has scored a fantastic goal to give Argentina a 1-0 lead against Mexico in World Cup group C.

In a hard-fought contest, the 35-year-old had struggled to have an influence but that all changed in the 64th minute when Angel Di Maria squared to him and Argentina's captain hit an unstoppable shot past Guillermo Ochoa.

Lionel Messi

Watch the fantastic goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Group C Schedule

Tuesday, 22nd November 2022

10:00am Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4:00pm Mexico 0-0 Poland

Saturday, 26th November 2022

1:00pm Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

7:00pm Argentina v Mexico

Wednesday, 30th November 2022

7:00pm Saudi Arabia v Mexico

7:00pm Poland v Argentina

All times are GMT.

