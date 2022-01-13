Watch: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup

On a disappointing night at Anfield, Liverpool drew 0-0 with ten man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg and you can watch the match highlights here.

After Granit Xhaka was sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota in the 24th minute, the Reds were unable to capitalise on the one man advantage.

Despite dominating possession, Jurgen Klopp's men couldn't breakdown a spirited Arsenal rearguard.

The best chance fell to Takumi Minamino late on who blazed over from close range with Aaron Ramsdale out of his goal.

Watch the match highlights here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding, Charlie Patino, Pablo Mari, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Omari Hutchinson, Mika Biereth

