Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa Match Highlights | Premier League
Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty and you can watch the highlights here.
It was a hard fought battle and Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the three points and the clean sheet.
Watch the match highlights here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota
Team News
Liverpool make one change to the team that beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux one week ago with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Diogo Jota who drops to the bench after nursing an injury this week.
Joe Gomez and Naby Keita return to the squad but Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still absent. Divock Origi is also missing after his good form.
Aston Villa Starting XI
Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins, Ashley Young
Aston Villa Subs
Jed Steer, Axel Tuanzebe, Kortney Hause, Carney Chukwuemeka, Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings
