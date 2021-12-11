Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa Match Highlights | Premier League

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty and you can watch the highlights here.

It was a hard fought battle and Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the three points and the clean sheet.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota

Team News

Liverpool make one change to the team that beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux one week ago with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Diogo Jota who drops to the bench after nursing an injury this week.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita return to the squad but Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still absent. Divock Origi is also missing after his good form.

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins, Ashley Young

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Axel Tuanzebe, Kortney Hause, Carney Chukwuemeka, Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings

