Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Match Highlights, Salah Winner, Klopp Sent Off

Liverpool picked up a huge Premier League win on Sunday when they beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield.

After Ibrahima Konate was ruled out with a muscle injury prior to the game, James Milner was thrust into action at right-back with Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

Skipper Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez dropped to the bench with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah returning to the starting XI with the Egyptian deployed centrally as Jurgen Klopp stuck with the 4-4-2 formation.

The match got underway in a fiery Anfield atmosphere and the hosts on the front foot with Salah causing issues in his new role with his clever runs off of the City defence.

Pep Guardiola's team weathered the early Liverpool storm however and started to take control with their midfield dominating possession.

In an intense first-half, the best chances fell to Jota and Erling Haaland who both headed straight at Ederson and Alisson Becker respectively.

Alisson Becker was in great form in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. IMAGO / PA Images

After the break, the game exploded into life when Roberto Firmino released Salah through on goal but Ederson pulled off a brilliant fingertip save to deny the 30-year-old.

Despite Liverpool's protests, a goal kick was awarded and City thought they had taken the lead a few seconds later when Phil Foden crashed home after Erling Haaland had got on the end of a clever through ball from Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola was furious however after the goal was ruled out by Anthony Taylor following a VAR review for a Haaland foul on Fabinho.

After Jota hit the bar with a header, Liverpool took the lead in the 76th minute when Alisson claimed a free-kick and released Salah who showed skill and strength to hold off Joao Cancelo and this time to lift the ball over Ederson.

Mohamed Salah was outstanding in a central striking role and was the match winner for Liverpool. IMAGO / PA Images

City continued to press but Liverpool remained dangerous on the break after the introduction of Nunez and probably should have extended their advantage but failed to find the final ball in several promising situations.

Klopp was sent off late on after a Bernardo Silva foul on Salah went unpunished and Liverpool saw out nine minutes of injury time to secure a vital win.

