Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton - Diogo Jota's Opening Goal
Liverpool opened the scoring in 2nd minute of the Premier League encounter versus Southampton through Diogo Jota and you can watch the goal here.
A slick move saw Andy Robertson put in by Sadio Mane and the Scottish captain crossed for Jota to slot home.
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi
Team News
Liverpool make three changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield one week ago.
Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson return with Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping to the bench with Jurgen Klopp rotating his squad ahead of a busy winter fixture schedule.
Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.
Southampton Starting XI
Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Lyanco, Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams,
Southampton Subs
Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Yan Valery, Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott, Will Smallbone, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long
