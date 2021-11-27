Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton - Diogo Jota's Opening Goal

Author:

Liverpool opened the scoring in 2nd minute of the Premier League encounter versus Southampton through Diogo Jota and you can watch the goal here.

A slick move saw Andy Robertson put in by Sadio Mane and the Scottish captain crossed for Jota to slot home.

Watch the goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool make three changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield one week ago.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson return with Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping to the bench with Jurgen Klopp rotating his squad ahead of a busy winter fixture schedule.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Southampton Starting XI

Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Lyanco, Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams,

Southampton Subs

Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Yan Valery, Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott, Will Smallbone, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long

