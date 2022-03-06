Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League

Liverpool came out on top in a hard fought 1-0 victory against West Ham at Anfield on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The end result could have been very different with both teams missing big chances but the Reds had Sadio Mane to thank for the three points after he scored in the 27th minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Liverpool have now closed the gap on leaders Manchester City who play rivals Manchester United at home on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Substitutes

Kelleher, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi

West Ham Team

Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Fornals, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio

West Ham Substitutes

Areola, Diop, Fredricks, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Okoflex, Benrahma.

