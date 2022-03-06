Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League

Liverpool came out on top in a hard fought 1-0 victory against West Ham at Anfield on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Sadio Mane

The end result could have been very different with both teams missing big chances but the Reds had Sadio Mane to thank for the three points after he scored in the 27th minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Liverpool have now closed the gap on leaders Manchester City who play rivals Manchester United at home on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More

Liverpool Team

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Substitutes

Kelleher, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

West Ham Team

Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Fornals, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio

West Ham Substitutes

Areola, Diop, Fredricks, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Okoflex, Benrahma.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Non LFC

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham: Five Things We Learned | Terrific Trent Alexander-Arnold | Title Race Pressure | Mohamed Salah Wasteful

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Ted Lasso
Articles

Watch: 'That Sounds Like Ted Lasso!' - New Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch On How He Will Approach His New Job

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Opens the Scoring for Liverpool Against West Ham Thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League

By Callum Baker-Ellis17 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Match Coverage

Sign One West Ham United Player: Jarrod Bowen

By Drew Alexander Ross18 hours ago
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Callum Baker-Ellis22 hours ago