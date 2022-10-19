Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United Match Highlights, Nunez Wins It For Reds

IMAGO / Colorsport

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United Match Highlights, Nunez Wins It For Reds

Watch match highlights as a goal from Darwin Nunez was enough to give Jurgen Klopp's team three points in the Premier League at Anfield.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool picked up the three points at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to a brilliant Darwin Nunez header.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the team that beat Manchester City on Sunday with Trent Alexander-ArnoldKostas TsimikasJordan HendersonFabio Carvalho, and Nunez returning to the starting XI.

Liverpool Team

West Ham United Team

Liverpool started the match extremely brightly and Nunez had already forced a very good save from Lukasz Fabianksi before he opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

The goal came from a cross from the left from Tsimikas with the Uruguayan climbing highest to head the ball down and into the corner.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez heads home to give Liverpool the three points at Anfield on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old nearly doubled the lead a few minutes later when he capitalised on a mistake in the West Ham defence to smash against the post.

Despite dominating the first half, Liverpool were nearly punished just prior to half-time but had Alisson Becker to thank for saving a Jarrod Bowen penalty after Joe Gomez had fouled the England international.

The second half saw an improvement from the Hammers with Liverpool clearly feeling the effects of Sunday's win over the champions.

Both teams went close with Fabianski saving from Firmino, Kurt Zouma hitting his own crossbar, and a combination of James Milner and Alisson denying Tomas Soucek late on.

Liverpool are now back on the road again at the weekend as they travel to Nottingham Forest in Saturday's early game.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option#1:

Option #2:

