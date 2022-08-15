Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace Match Highlights | Diaz Brilliance Salvages Point After Nunez Moment Of Madness

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ten-man Liverpool fought back to grab a point against Crystal Palace in a match that saw Darwin Nunez sent off and you can watch the match highlights here.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Crystal Palace Team

Liverpool were dominant throughout the first half and should have taken the lead when Mohamed Salah headed straight at Vicente Guaita.

Despite their superiority, it was Palace that took the lead in the 32nd minute when Wilfried Zaha finished well from a through ball from the excellent Eberechi Eze.

The Reds tried to get themselves going again after the break but were reduced to ten men when Nunez was sent off for a clash with Joachim Andersen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A brilliant individual goal from Luis Diaz four minutes later brought Liverpool level as he beat a number of Palace defenders before firing home from 20 yards.

Liverpool Luis Diaz

Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah both went close late on and Zaha smashed the post when he probably should have scored.

This was a much better performance than the draw at Fulham but it has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool with two points from the opening two matches.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Liverpool Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Darwin Nunez Sent Off But Reds Fight Back

By Jim Nichol-Turner24 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Sent Off After Headbutt | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Watch: Sensational Luis Diaz Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
FSG Klopp
News

Report: Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Team News - Phillips Starts, Henderson Dropped, Firmino Injured

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Interesting Starting Lineup Appears Online

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago