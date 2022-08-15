Watch: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace Match Highlights | Diaz Brilliance Salvages Point After Nunez Moment Of Madness

Ten-man Liverpool fought back to grab a point against Crystal Palace in a match that saw Darwin Nunez sent off and you can watch the match highlights here.

Liverpool were dominant throughout the first half and should have taken the lead when Mohamed Salah headed straight at Vicente Guaita.

Despite their superiority, it was Palace that took the lead in the 32nd minute when Wilfried Zaha finished well from a through ball from the excellent Eberechi Eze.

The Reds tried to get themselves going again after the break but were reduced to ten men when Nunez was sent off for a clash with Joachim Andersen.

A brilliant individual goal from Luis Diaz four minutes later brought Liverpool level as he beat a number of Palace defenders before firing home from 20 yards.

Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah both went close late on and Zaha smashed the post when he probably should have scored.

This was a much better performance than the draw at Fulham but it has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool with two points from the opening two matches.

