Watch: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Back On Top But Could Dropped Points Be Costly?
Liverpool came from behind to earn a point against a plucky Tottenham team at Anfield on Saturday evening and you can watch the match highlights here.
The Reds are now back on top of the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City, who play their game in hand tomorrow against Newcastle United at the Etihad.
Jurgen Klopp's team dominated the first half but could not make the breakthrough with Virgil van Dijk coming closest when he headed a corner against the bar.
Tottenham remained a threat on the break and also struck a post through Pierre-Emille Hojberg.
The visitors took the lead against the run of play when a smart move ended with Heung-min Son slotting home Ryan Sessegnon's cross in the 56th minute.
Liverpool were level in the 74th minute when a long range Luis Diaz effort was deflected past Hugo Lloris.
Read More
Despite dominating the latter stages, Liverpool could not find a winner, and Tottenham also had a chance late on through Hojberg.
Watch the match highlights here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Liverpool Team
Tottenham Hotspur Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Reds Survive Scare To Reach Final
- LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |