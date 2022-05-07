Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Back On Top But Could Dropped Points Be Costly?

Liverpool came from behind to earn a point against a plucky Tottenham team at Anfield on Saturday evening and you can watch the match highlights here.

Luis Diaz

The Reds are now back on top of the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City, who play their game in hand tomorrow against Newcastle United at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp's team dominated the first half but could not make the breakthrough with Virgil van Dijk coming closest when he headed a corner against the bar.

Tottenham remained a threat on the break and also struck a post through Pierre-Emille Hojberg.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play when a smart move ended with Heung-min Son slotting home Ryan Sessegnon's cross in the 56th minute.

Liverpool were level in the 74th minute when a long range Luis Diaz effort was deflected past Hugo Lloris.

Despite dominating the latter stages, Liverpool could not find a winner, and Tottenham also had a chance late on through Hojberg. 

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team

Tottenham Hotspur Team

Premier League Trophy
