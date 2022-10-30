Watch Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United Match Highlights, Summerville Hits Late Winner

Skip to main content
IMAGO / Xinhua

Watch the match highlights as Liverpool were stunned by Jesse Marsch's Leeds at Anfield on Saturday.
Liverpool's miserable start to the Premier League campaign continued on Saturday when they were defeated 2-1 at Anfield by Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp made just one change to the team that had beaten Ajax 3-0 in midweek with Thiago Alcantara returning after his ear infection to replace skipper Jordan Henderson.

Despite a bright start from the Reds, they fell behind in the 4th minute when Rodrigo side-footed home into an empty net after Joe Gomez's back pass did not find Alisson Becker.

Liverpool were level 10 minutes later when Andy Robertson's cross from the left was brilliantly volleyed home by Mohamed Salah.

Whilst the home team continued to dominate possession, Leeds remained a threat on the break and were unlucky not to retake the lead when Brenden Aaronson shot crashed back off of the crossbar.

It was more of the same in the second half with both teams creating chances and Illan Meslier unbeatable in the Leeds goal.

After taking control of the game in the last 20 minutes, Liverpool were lucky that Patrick Bamford miss controlled when played through on goal but they were punished shortly after in the 89th minute when Crysencio Summerville finished smartly after hesitancy in the Reds' defence.

Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez

Crysencio Summerville's goal was decisive in Leeds' 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The result was another huge setback for Klopp and Liverpool who once again need to go back to the drawing board to try and understand how they can recover their form from last season.

Watch the match highlights here:

