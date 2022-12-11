Watch: Liverpool 1-3 Lyon Match Highlights, Dubai Super Cup

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool played their first match since the 12th of November as they lost 3-1 to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

The Reds had travelled to Dubai earlier in the week for a training camp but had already suffered a serious blow when Luis Diaz had to return to the UK after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Despite the absence of the seven players who have been on World Cup duty, Klopp was still able to name a strong starting lineup that included the returning Joel Matip.

Liverpool got off to the best possible start in the first minute when Mohamed Salah's effort was blocked into the path of Fabio Carvalho who volleyed home.

Fabio Carvalho was on the scoresheet for Liverpool in the 3-1 defeat to Lyon. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It looked like they would double their lead in the 14th minute but Salah saw his penalty well saved by Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.

There was a scare for Liverpool and Klopp when Harvey Elliott had to be substituted 15 minutes later, leaving the pitch shaking his head after an earlier knock.

A mix-up between Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Robertson in the 41st minute let Lyon back into the game and Alexandre Lacazette profited to slot home to make it 1-1.

Both teams made a raft of changes at half-time and after the interval including another return for Liverpool with Naby Keita playing the last 30 minutes.

The Ligue 1 team were far the stronger after the break however and deservedly went on to win the game thanks to further goals from the lively Bradley Barcola and another for Lacazette.

The result was a disappointing one for Klopp and Liverpool but as an exercise it was important to build match fitness as they approach returning to competitive action on 22nd of December.

Klopp confirmed after the game that Elliott was removed as a precaution so hopefully has avoided any kind of injury issue and with some of the World Cup attendees returning, it is likely Liverpool will be far stronger when they face AC Milan on Friday.

