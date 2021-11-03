Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid Official Champions League Highlights
Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening at Anfield in another feisty encounter between the two teams.
Jurgen Klopp's men flew into a 2-0 lead through goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.
Felipe was then sent off for Diego Simeone's team on what was a disappointing performance from the Spanish team.
Jota had a second goal chalked off due to a tight offside call after good work from central defender Joel Matip to play him in.
Former Liverpool player Luis Suarez then had a goal for the away side disallowed for an offside.
On an otherwise perfect night for Liverpool which saw them qualify for the last 16, the only downside was when Roberto Firmino limped off through injury.
Klopp will be keen for some positive news on the Brazilian over the next couple of days as his squad prepares to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Watch the match highlights here:
