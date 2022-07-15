Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Alisson & Diogo Jota Injury Update

Jurgen Klopp was happy with his team's performance as they ran out 2-0 winners over Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds got back to winning ways after a disappointing 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United in another pre-season friendly earlier in the week. 

A much improved Liverpool got straight into their stride and took the lead in the 12th minute when Jordan Henderson finished well after a Harvey Elliott pull back.

Klopp made 11 changes at half-time and saw his team double their lead within two minutes of the restart when Mohamed Salah curled home after a Trent Alexander-Arnold flick.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez were both in action again and came close to scoring during the second half.

The only downside for the Liverpool manager was another injury concern, this time a muscle injury picked up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just before half-time.

The England international now joins Alisson Becker, Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, and Diogo Jota on a lengthening injury list which will be a concern to Klopp with the start of the Premier League campaign just three weeks away.

Watch what Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here:

