Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore

Liverpool bounced back from their defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday to beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in another pre-season friendly on Friday.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The Reds had made their way from Thailand to Singapore where they were once again given an outstanding welcome.

It did not take long for a much improved Liverpool to get into their stride and they look the lead in the 12th minute when Jordan Henderson smartly finished from Harvey Elliott's pull back.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes at half-time and saw his team double their lead within two minutes of the restart when Mohamed Salah received the ball from a Trent Alexander-Arnold flick to curl home.

Another nine changes followed for Liverpool as the full squad were given some more minutes as they build up towards the new season.

The only downside for Klopp was a muscle injury picked up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just before the interval.

He now joins Alisson Becker, Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, and Diogo Jota on a growing injury list which will be a concern to the German with the start of the Premier League campaign just three weeks away.

