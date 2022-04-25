Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Origi Helps Reds To Merseyside Derby Win

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in the Merseyside derby and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's post match press conference here.

Divock Origi was on hand to help create the first and score the second goal as Klopp's men picked up a vital three points in the Premier League title race.

Divock Origi

The Toffees came to Anfield knowing they were in the bottom three after Burnley had beaten Wolves 1-0 in the earlier kick-offs.

Frank Lampard's men set up to frustrate Liverpool and did so for the first sixty minutes in a match that threatened to boil over.

The introduction of Origi and Luis Diaz for Sadio Mane and Naby Keita helped turn the game in Liverpool's favour with the first goal coming within two minutes of their introduction.

Mohamed Salah exchanged passes with Origi before the Egyptian crossed for Andy Robertson to head home in the 62nd minute.

All three substitutes were involved in the second goal that killed off the game and it came from a familiar source as Origi scored his sixth goal in 10 games against the Toffees.

A corner was cleared to Jordan Henderson who crossed to the far post where Diaz volleyed the ball back across goal and Origi headed home.

Liverpool will travel to St James' Park in the Premier League's early game next Saturday but before that they have a Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal to negotiate on Wednesday.

Watch Klopp's post match thoughts here:

