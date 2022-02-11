Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Jota At The Double

Skip to main content
Liverpool closed the gap at the top of the table on leaders Manchester City to nine points with a hard fought 2-0 victory against Leicester at Anfield and you can watch the match highlights here.

A goal in each half from Diogo Jota was enough to take the three points in a game the Reds dominated from start to finish.

Jota's first came in the 34th minute from a Liverpool corner, rifling home after Virgil van Dijk had seen a powerful header saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite having further chances, it took until the 87th minute to double the advantage with the Portuguese slotting past Schmeichel after great work from Joel Matip.

Watch the match highlights here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Mati, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Diaz.

Liverpool Subs

Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, MInamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliot.

Leicester Starting XI

Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Lookman, Daka

Leicester Subs

Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemans, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard.

Virgil Van Dijk Leicester
