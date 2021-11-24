Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview - Comments On 'Incredible' Thiago Goal

Author:

After he watched his team beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Champions League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the goal from Thiago that gave them the 1-0 lead as 'Incredible'.

Mohamed Salah added a second with his 17th goal of the season in all competitions.

Watch the Klopp interview here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota,

Team News

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool make four changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Williams, Konate, Morton and Minamino come in for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jota.

Alisson will captain Liverpool for the first time.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

FC Porto Starting XI

Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidi Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

FC Porto Subs

Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell, Bruno Costa, Fabio Vieira, Marko Grujic, Jesus Corona, Toni Martinez, Vitinha, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe

