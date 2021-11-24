Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview - Comments On 'Incredible' Thiago Goal
After he watched his team beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Champions League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the goal from Thiago that gave them the 1-0 lead as 'Incredible'.
Mohamed Salah added a second with his 17th goal of the season in all competitions.
Watch the Klopp interview here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota,
Team News
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool make four changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.
Williams, Konate, Morton and Minamino come in for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jota.
Alisson will captain Liverpool for the first time.
Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.
FC Porto Starting XI
Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidi Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson
FC Porto Subs
Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell, Bruno Costa, Fabio Vieira, Marko Grujic, Jesus Corona, Toni Martinez, Vitinha, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe
