Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Post Match Interview With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago After World Class Goal

After Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Porto on Wednesday night in the Champions League, Thiago and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain gave their thoughts on the performance.

Thiago was one of the goalscorers scoring a sensational 30 yard rocket and his goal was added to by Mohamed Salah.

Watch the interview here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota,

Team News

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool make four changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Williams, Konate, Morton and Minamino come in for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jota.

Alisson will captain Liverpool for the first time.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

FC Porto Starting XI

Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidi Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

FC Porto Subs

Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell, Bruno Costa, Fabio Vieira, Marko Grujic, Jesus Corona, Toni Martinez, Vitinha, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook