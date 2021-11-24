Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Post Match Interview With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago After World Class Goal

Author:

After Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Porto on Wednesday night in the Champions League, Thiago and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain gave their thoughts on the performance.

Thiago was one of the goalscorers scoring a sensational 30 yard rocket and his goal was added to by Mohamed Salah.

Watch the interview here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota,

Team News

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool make four changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Williams, Konate, Morton and Minamino come in for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jota.

Read More

Alisson will captain Liverpool for the first time.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

FC Porto Starting XI

Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidi Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

FC Porto Subs

Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell, Bruno Costa, Fabio Vieira, Marko Grujic, Jesus Corona, Toni Martinez, Vitinha, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Post Match Interview With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago After World Class Goal

57 seconds ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

15 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores His 17th Goal of the Season Against FC Porto

54 minutes ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Thiago Scores World Class Half-Volley Goal Against FC Porto

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Disallowed Goal For Offside for Liverpool Against Porto - Thiago Unbelievable Pass

1 hour ago
Anfield Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v FC Porto: How to Watch/Livestream | UEFA Champions League

2 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Why Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino Are Missing From Liverpool’s Squad To Face Porto

2 hours ago
Super Bowl
News

Report: Football's Lawmakers Propose 25 Minute Half-Time To Replicate The NFL Super Bowl

3 hours ago