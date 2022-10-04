Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal

Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

In a much-improved performance by Liverpool, they beat Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to his starting lineup and opted for a 4-2-4 formation instead of his much favoured 4-3-3.

The Reds started well and took the lead through a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick in the seventh minute.

It was the perfect response to the recent critics of the 23-year-old as he curled the ball brilliantly past Allan McGregor and into the top corner of the Rangers net.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold answered his critics with a brilliant goal.

Scotland keeper McGregor was in outstanding form as he denied Darwin Nunez on four separate occasions in a one-sided first half where Liverpool were unlucky not to increase their lead.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was denied on multiple occasions by in-form Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

It only took them eight minutes after the interval to double the margin however when Luis Diaz was felled in the box and Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool continued to control the game and could have had more goals before Rangers had a late flurry which saw Kostas Tsimikas make a superb clearance off the line and Alisson Becker a trademark save.

The victory was just what Klopp and Liverpool needed and puts them in a strong position in Group A behind leaders Napoli after their fantastic 6-1 victory away to Ajax.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
Transfers

Report: Lionel Messi To Move Back To Barcelona in 2023

By Neil Andrew
Sepp Van den Berg injury
News

Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke

By Alex Caddick
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers

By Damon Carr
Champions League
Match Coverage

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League

By Damon Carr
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Rangers Team News: Jurgen Klopp Goes With A Front Four

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Confirmed Lineups / Team News: Liverpool v Rangers, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Liverpool v Rangers, Reds To Recover Form?

By Neil Andrew