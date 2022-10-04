Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal

In a much-improved performance by Liverpool, they beat Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to his starting lineup and opted for a 4-2-4 formation instead of his much favoured 4-3-3.

The Reds started well and took the lead through a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick in the seventh minute.

It was the perfect response to the recent critics of the 23-year-old as he curled the ball brilliantly past Allan McGregor and into the top corner of the Rangers net.

Trent Alexander-Arnold answered his critics with a brilliant goal. IMAGO / PA Images

Scotland keeper McGregor was in outstanding form as he denied Darwin Nunez on four separate occasions in a one-sided first half where Liverpool were unlucky not to increase their lead.

Darwin Nunez was denied on multiple occasions by in-form Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor. IMAGO / PA Images

It only took them eight minutes after the interval to double the margin however when Luis Diaz was felled in the box and Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Liverpool continued to control the game and could have had more goals before Rangers had a late flurry which saw Kostas Tsimikas make a superb clearance off the line and Alisson Becker a trademark save.

The victory was just what Klopp and Liverpool needed and puts them in a strong position in Group A behind leaders Napoli after their fantastic 6-1 victory away to Ajax.

